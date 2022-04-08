French Family Band coming to the Convoy Opera House

Sonny French and the French Family Band will perform June 17 at the Convoy Opera House. Photo submitted

VW independent staff and submitted information

With over 50 million views of their music on YouTube and Facebook and fans all over the world, the French Family has already caught the attention of some country music legends including Jimmy Fortune and Ben Issacs.

15-Year-old Sonny recently released a single that he performed with Fortune to great reviews and now, French and the French Family Band will perform at the Convoy Opera House, which will become the Grand Old Opry House for the night, at 8 p.m. Friday, June 17.

A musical prodigy from the age of five, Sonny appeared on the Australian TV Show “Little Big Shots” in 2018. Gibson Guitars invited Sonny to be a part of an international mix of promising young musicians dubbed the “Gibson Generation Group” which he graduated from in 2021 and continues to be an endorsee.

Touring over the last almost 20 years as Camille and Stuie, the duo became beloved in Australia. They earned three Australian Golden Guitar Awards – that country’s equivalent to the CMAs. The Golden Guitars have recognized both their singing and playing. In 2013, the couple earned their first trophy together for Best Alternative Country Album of the Year, while in 2017, Stuie received Best Instrumental Album honors for his stunning Axe to Swing.

Their highlights include being invited to perform with Les Paul at his weekly jam in New York in 2008, and Tommy Emmanuel inviting Stuie to work as a tutor at his Guitar Camps in both Sydney and Nashville. Camille and Stuie together with their three children moved to Nashville in June 2019.

The French Family will be bringing their style of Classic Country Music to Van Wert County as a trio performance as they cover the music of George Jones, Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell and their own original songs.

Tickets for the June 17 show are $15 each and may be purchased at www.visionarypromotions.org or by calling 419.771.9508

A reminder – Amanda Ann Platt and the Honeycutters from Ashville, North Carolina will be live at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at the Opera House.

Tickets for that show may also be purchased at visionarypromotions.org.