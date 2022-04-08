Girl Named Tom to perform at the Van Wert County Fair

After two selling out two shows in January, Girl Named Tom will return to Van Wert and perform at the Van Wert County Fair on Satursday, September 3. Photo provided

VW independent staff and submitted information

Returning to Van Wert by popular demand, Girl Named Tom will headline the Van Wert County Fair concert at the grandstand at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 3.

The Labor Day weekend feature will provide the additional capacity to meet the proven demand for The Voice winners who have taken the country by storm.

Small-town sibling trio Girl Named Tom seeks to create harmony in a world divided. With their distinctive harmonies and heartfelt performances, Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty won the hearts of America while becoming the only group to ever win NBC’s “The Voice.” In addition to their chart-topping covers (“River,” “The Chain,” and “Dust in the Wind” among others), the trio writes original music that will almost certainly project them to becoming the best-known harmony trio of their generation.

With their debut EP, “Another World,” Girl Named Tom sweeps the listener into reflective space, exploring fond memories, global issues, and intimate conversations. Audiences have been “blown away by the musicality and harmonies, creativity, honesty, beauty. This sibling trio is stardust.” Crazy World exhibits “crystal clear lead vocals, driving (and unique) percussion, and after three minutes build up an amazing section of their three voices intermeshing together.”

Originally from Pettisville, Girl Named Tom performed all over the country during the band’s first year before the pandemic struck. Now, after winning the 21st season of The Voice, they have not slowed down performing for fans from the east to west coasts.

Their January 30 performances at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center included two sold-out performances. In just seven days, 2,400 pre-sale tickets were sold before the event was released for general sales. Girl Named Tom’s performances are all uniquely special with not two being the same. Returning to Van Wert with their band, some new material, and performing in a new venue will create an experience that is fresh and new for their growing fan base.

The show is presented by Jim and Mary Pope, with supporting sponsors Kenn-Feld Group, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Lee Kinstle and Taylor Auto Sales, and Gary Taylor. Van Wert Live 2022 Annual Sponsors are Central Insurance Companies, First Federal of Van Wert, and Statewide Ford-Lincoln.

Tickets from $45-79 are on sale to Van Wert Live Members beginning at 10 a.m. today. Tickets will be released to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22. VWLive Memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities for all Van Wert Live events. Early ticketing buying opportunities are also available to members of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society.

To become member, contact the Van Wert County Fair Board Office at 419.238.9270. Concert tickets are available at vanwertlive.com, by phone at 419.238.6722, or in person at the VWLive box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. The VWLive box office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. T

The grandstand venue is located within the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. No coolers are permitted. Alcohol will be sold in the grandstand by the Van Wert County Agricultural Society.