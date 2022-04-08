Humane Society donation…

Dr. Tom Conte and Mary Cole recently donated $10,000 to the Van Wert County Humane Society’s capital campaign. “We are animal lovers as evidenced by our four strays,” Conte said. The human society’s new construction on Fox Road is nearing completion and the animals should be in their new home by late spring. Shown above are Cole, board president Deb Sealscott, board member and capital campaign chairperson Michelle White, board member Sarah Burden, and Dr. Conte. Donations may still be made through the Van Wert County Foundation or by contacting Michelle White at michwhite66@yahoo.com. Photo submitted