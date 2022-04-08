Julie Ann Rupert

Julie Ann Rupert, 74, of Van Wert died at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Alabama.

Julie was born on September 11, 1947 in Lima, the daughter of Arthur B. Droll and Ruth (Agner) Droll, who both preceded her in death. She married Thomas J. Rupert on August 23, 1986, and he survives of Van Wert.

Family survivors include her three daughters; Ruth Ann (Bruce) Dowler of Convoy, Laura (Chris) Landrigan of Fort Wayne, and Kelly (Todd) Roth of Fort Wayne; one son, Matt (Kandi) Rupert of Wake Forrest, North Carolina; her sister, Marcia Smith of Van Wert; twelve grandchildren, Grace Dowler, Sydney Dowler, Hayden Dowler, Mary (Evan) Thomas, Andie Landrigan, Lizzie Landrigan, Kate Landrigan, Reagan Rupert, Maggie Rupert, Stella Kruse, Ruby Kruse, and Floy Roth, and one great-grandchild, Leo Thomas.

Julie was a 1965 graduate of Van Wert High School. She developed life long friends being a cheerleader and was crowned homecoming queen. She later participated in the Miss Western Ohio Pageant and was crowned a second time. Julie’s life long career was nursing. She worked in private practice, was a surgical nurse for many years and rounded out a wonderful career as a supervisor at Community Health Professional Home Care and Hospice. Julie was always full of life and making sure things were happening as they were supposed to. She enjoyed golfing with her husband Tom and all of their friends, gardening in the backyard and reading a good book. Julie loved spending the winters in Orange Beach, Alabama, but was always ready to come home to Ohio to be with family.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law; James D. Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at First Baptist Church, Van Wert with John Rager officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Fort Wayne, at a later date. Calling hours will be held from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: First Baptist Church of Van Wert or the First Baptist Church of Gulf Shores, Alabama.

