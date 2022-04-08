Knott stepping down; board OKs contract

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Vantage Career Center is in need of a new High School Director, due to the resignation of Mike Knott.

The Board of Education formally accepted his resignation, effective July 31, Thursday night. He’s leaving to teach math at Delphos St. John’s. He was hired as director in May, 2019 and prior to that was Student Services Supervisor.

The board also accepted the resignations of Cicely Gasvoda, In School Discipline Coordinator retroactive to March 21, and custodial/maintenance worker Richard McKanna, effective June 30.

Board members approved four-year contracts for Gary Cearns, welding instructor; Jerry Robinson, carpentry instructor and Audrey Stechschulte, math instructor, and one-year contracts for Peggy Bollenbacher, floating substitute teacher; Kayla Cross, school nurse; Casey McConahay, English instructor; Mickey McConahay, guidance counselor; Brooke Webster, intervention specialist and Brenda Wurst, TTW job coach.

Two-year contracts were approved for Daniel Edwards, auto body instructor; Anna Baker, head preschool teacher; Kyle Hammons, maintenance/custodial supervisor; Janey Knittle, cook; Stacie Peters, superintendent secretary, and Debra Richardson, CET educational aide.

The board also hired Kenneth Armstrong as an adult education customized training program instructor; Virginia Crisp, STNA instructor and Daniel Garza, CDL instructor for the remainder of the school year. Board members also approved $500 stipends for Sarah Koch and Tony Unverferth, VTO evaluation committee members.

The board awarded a contract of $365,491 to Alexander & Bebout for interior renovations and fire training facility. Work will take place over the summer and Superintendent Rick Turner noted the bid for the project came in about $80,000 lower than expected.

“It’s very positive given the supply chain and inflation issues we currently hear so much about,” Turner said.

The project will include renovations to space previously occupied by adult education medical programs and moving two IT people to a different area and using that space as a break room for adult education.

Turner also reminded the board that ODOT’s roundabout education course will be open to the public from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. A roundabout will be built at the US 127/224/Marsh Road intersection and should be complete before the new school year.

The board approved a satellite agreement with Van Wert City Schools and a College Credit Plus memorandum of understanding and data sharing agreement with Rhodes State College.

Several out-of-state trips were given approval:

Auto collision and auto technology students to the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Michigan April 22, and REV Recreation facilities April 26.

Early childhood education.Vantage preschool to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo May 4.

Early childhood education to Peace Montessori School in New Haven May 4.

Culinary Arts to DeBrand Fine Chocolates in Fort Wayne Friday, April 29.

The board also approved an overnight stay for Lynda Ragan and two FCCLA students to Columbus April 27-29 for the FCCLA state conference.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5.