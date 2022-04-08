Lammers, Wells join Vantage Hall of Fame

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Vantage Career Center Alumni Hall of Fame has two new members, with the addition of Candy (Sutton) Lammers and Byron Wells.

The two were inducted Thursday night during Vantage’s annual All-Boards Dinner and Hall of Fame ceremony.

Bryon Wells and Candy Lammers are the newest inductees into the Vantage Alumni Hall of Fame. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Lammers graduated in 1994 after completing the office technology program as a junior and the cooperative business education program with a co-op in legal as a senior. She later went on to start her own company, CSL Contracting and served as construction manager of Vantage Career Center’s renovation and addition project in 2012-2013.

“I just can’t begin to describe how I’m feeling,” Lammers said while fighting tears. “If I were to receive any award for my career it would be this one. Although it took me a little while to find my path in this world, but I knew when I chose construction it would eventually take me far.

Wells graduated in 1999 after completing Vantage’s manufacturing engineering program and went to work for Kennedy Manufacturing. He returned to Vantage and completed the Vantage police academy program in 2003. He currently fills a number of roles with the Van Wert Police Department and serves as the D.A.R.E. officer.

He noted his two sisters graduated from Vantage and said his father attended adult education classes.

“Vantage has given back to us in several ways,” Wells said. “The education Vantage provided me has helped me my entire life.”

Before the induction ceremony, Superintendent Rick Turner shared information with those in attendance, including the fact that Vantage has issued 1,071 industry credentials and has 25 students in the College Credit Plus program. Over 200 freshmen and sophomores attended the “Build Your Future” event and Turner said he hopes to expand the program this fall.

He also noted the adult education program has had a significant economic impact and he said Vantage is in growth mode, which includes moving the adult education medical programs across the street. He went on to say Vantage has the opportunity to become a certified drone training site.

United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director Vicki Smith spoke briefly and said because of Vantage’s longtime support, the annual Day of Caring event will be called the Vantage Day of Caring.

“Vantage students will creating their own logo and putting their own twist on this event,” Smith said. “Vantage students will be recognized on April 21 with the Serve Ohio award for outstanding volunteerism and service.”

Dinner was catered by Willow Bend and students in the Culinary Arts program provided dessert.