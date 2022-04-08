Van Wert PD investigating bomb threat

VW independent news

The Van Wert Police Department is investigating a bomb threat directed at Van Wert High School on Friday.

The school was searched and according to Chief Doug Weigle, the Goedde Building was searched as a precaution, due to the details of the threat.

The all-clear was given and students were released at the normal time.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no other information has been released, but Chief Weigle said when the police department called the phone number, it came back to a texting mail subscriber.

Wapakoneta was one of the other area schools affected by a bomb threat, and Perry and St. Marys Schools are believed to have received similar threats.