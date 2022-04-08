VW County highway projects, week of 4/11
VW independent staff and submitted information
The following Ohio Department of Transportation construction projects will to affect highways in Van Wert County the week of April 11. Work is weather permitting.
- U.S. 30 between Richey Road and Hoaglin Center Road (10-16 mm) will be restricted to one lane for berming operations.
- U.S 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road may have lane restrictions at the intersection for utility related work. The work is related to construction of a future roundabout at the intersection. Restrictions will occur through May after which major construction on the project will begin.
- State Route 49 between Wren-Landeck Road and Sheets Road over Twenty-seven Mile Creek, south of the village of Wren, will close April 11 for approximately 120 days to replace the bridge.
- State Route 116 between U.S. 127 and State Route 117 will be restricted to one lane for berming operations.
- State Route 117 between the Mercer County line and the Allen County line will be restricted to one lane for berming operations.
POSTED: 04/08/22 at 8:57 pm. FILED UNDER: News