VWCT to present hit show Mama Mia!

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Civic Theatre will end its 2021-2022 season with the high-energy hit Mamma Mia!

This enchanting, funny story that has become a sensation is told through the pop group ABBA’s timeless hits and set in a magical Greek island paradise. Van Wert Civic Theatre began rehearsing Mamma Mia! in March of 2020 only to have the pandemic put the entire production on hold. Director Chad Kraner, music director Dee Fisher, and choreographer Kim Pollock remained hopeful and agreed to produce the show this season.

The all-star cast includes Nancy Shuffle (Donna), Debbie Briggs (Tanya), Stacy Rife (Rosie), Jen Buehrer (Sophie), John Shuffle (Sam), Adam Ries (Harry), Chad Kraner (Bill), and Seth Rollins (Sky). Haylee Bayman, Austin Carnahan, Josh England, Rachel Dettrow, and Ken Markward appear in supporting roles. The ensemble includes Burdette Bolenbaugh, Emily Gehle, Evan Joseph, Hannah Kraner, Janelle Moorman, Jan Miller, Terry Plas, Alyssa Taylor, Dale Terry, Courtney Wendel, and Rachel Wilson.

Mamma Mia! will play May 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, and June 4 at 8 p.m. and May 8, 15, and June 5 at 2 p.m. The box office will open to the public on Monday, April 11. All tickets are $16. Visit vwct.org to purchase tickets online, or call 419.238.9689 to leave a message. All messages will be returned within 24 hours.

Auditions for summer youth theatre performances are set. Disney The Little Mermaid Jr will be auditioning May 15 and 16, and Hey Diddle Diddle: The Adventures of the Dish and the Spoon will be auditioning on June 19. For more information, visit vwct.org.