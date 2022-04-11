Jone M. Boroff

Jone M. Boroff, 67, of Scott, passed away at 2:10 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Homestead at Towne Center.

Jone Boroff

She was born on November 3, 1954, in Paulding to Arnold and Norma (Long) Thornell, who both preceded her in death. She married the love of her life, Mick Boroff, on February 1, 1975, and together they shared years of memories.

Jone was a 1973 graduate of Crestview High School. She enjoyed flowers and gardening, as well as traveling. Always searching for a bargain, Jone loved thrifting and visiting garage sales and yard sales. She could often be found having breakfast at Burger King with her friends. But, most of all, Jone adored her grandkids, who could do no wrong in her eyes.

Surviving are her husband, Mick; two sons, Jeremy (Alisa) Boroff of Van Wert and Heath (Dawn) of Beavercreek; a sister, Maureen King of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and three grandchildren, Samuel, Michael and Olivia Boroff.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org.

Online condolences may be exprssed at visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.