Betty L. Carter, age 78, of Bryan, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Bryan Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Betty was born June 7, 1943, in Van Wert, the daughter of Carl and Mary (Bebout) Sheets, who both preceded her in death. She married Larry K. Carter September 15, 1962 and he preceded her in death March 17, 2017.

Betty worked at Fisher Automatic and the former Sear’s Store in Bryan. When she was younger, Betty enjoyed playing several sports, softball, golf and bowling. She was a long time saxophone player in the City Band in Bryan, where one year she got to play with all three of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities.

Betty is survived by her children, Terry (Annette) Carter, of Montpelier and Beth (Mike) Picraux, of Bryan; three grandchildren, Brandyn Jaggers, Karlie (Robert) Coker and Shane Carter; two great granddaughters, Skyla and Jaci Van Horn; sister, Barbara Bates and brother, James (Sandy) Sheets, both of Van Wert.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Tom Bates.

Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, with Pastor Sam Byroads officiating. Burial will take place in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Foundation.

