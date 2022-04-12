Linda L. Baer

Linda L. Baer, 79, of Convoy, passed away at 11:01 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at The James Cancer Center in Columbus.

Linda Baer

She was born September 2, 1942, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Harold David and Cecille Jeanette (Foley) Allison, who both preceded her in death. She married Charles E. Baer October 23, 1965, and he survives.

Other family survivors include her son, Troy Baer of Dublin; two brothers, Robert W. (Kay) Allison of Chesapeake Bay, Virginia and Paul D. Allison of Clear Lake, Indiana; two sisters Beverly K. Allison of Convoy and Betty Jo (Malcolm) Banta of Englewood, Florida.

Linda was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Beckie Allison

Linda had worked at Central Mutual Insurance Company for 15 years, then worked at the Convoy Bank downtown for 15 years. She retired from Crestview High School as the high school secretary after 15 years. Linda was active member of Convoy United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Convoy Community Foundation and the Psi Iota Xi Sorority.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 16, at Convoy United Methodist Church with Pastor Bill Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at the Convoy I. O. O. F. Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert and one hour ahead of services at the church on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: Convoy United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.