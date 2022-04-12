Robert “Bub” Grothouse

Robert “Bub” Grothouse, 68, of Delphos, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s. He was born May 25, 1953, in Lima to Robert “Bob” and Luella (Sawmiller) Grothouse. His father passed away in 2015, and his mother survives in Delphos.

Bub is also survived by a daughter, Stephanie (Scott) Welker of Bradenton, Florida; a son, Kevin Grothouse of Chicago; a granddaughter, Maggie Clemons; siblings Jan (Dave) Hoffman, Bill (Barb) Grothouse, Cindy (Dave Rabe) Schwinnen, Patti (Jerry) Bonifas, Deb (Jay) Kundert, Jim (Tracey) Grothouse, and Mark (Angie) Grothouse, all of Delphos.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Gene Schwinnen; sister, Joyce Hilvers; niece, Keri Mathison, and an infant niece and nephew.

Bub was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Delphos Eagles Aerie 471, an auxiliary member of the VFW Post 3035, American Legion Post 268, and NADA. He was a 1971 graduate of Delphos St. John’s. He was also a graduate of Northwestern Business College. He is well known as part owner and general manager of Delphos Chevrolet where he began working in high school and retired in 2021.

Bub was very passionate about organ donation due to his own very successful heart transplant 25 years ago. He was one of the longest living heart transplant recipients. He loved to be outdoors or tinkering in his garage, and loved hunting and fishing. However, the light of his life was his granddaughter, Maggie. She was his sun and moon and he never missed an event that she was involved in.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, April 15, and an hour before the services on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Cleveland Clinic or Donate Life in Bub’s honor.