VW independent baseball, softball recap

VW independent sports

Baseball

Lincolnview 4 Leipsic 0

Landon Price turned in a dominating performance against Leipsic on Monday.

Price went the distance and struck out 17 Viking batters while allowing just three hits, as No. 17 Lincolnview defeated Leipsic 4-0, improving the Lancers to 3-3 (2-0 NWC).

He also scored on a first inning single by Dane Ebel, then Ebel crossed home plate on an RBI single by Carson Fox, giving Lincolnview a 2-0 lead. The two remaining runs came in the third when Ethan Miller tripled in Caden Hanf, and when Miller scored on a sacrifice fly Jared Kesler.

The Lancers are scheduled to host Miller City on Wednesday.

Fairview 13 Van Wert 12

SHERWOOD — A two-out grand slam home run by Fairview in the bottom of the seventh gave the Apaches a 13-12 win over No. 11 Van Wert on Monday.

It was the first loss of the season by the Cougars (4-1).

10 of Van Wert’s runs came in the final two innings, including six in the sixth. Trailing 6-2, Damon McCracken scored on an RBI single by Ethan Mooney, then Brylen Parker singled home Mooney. TJ Stoller doubled and drove in Parker to tie the game 6-6. The next batter, Ethan Rupert, homered and gave the Cougars an 8-6 lead.

Fairview scored a run in the sixth, but the Cougars answered with four more in the seventh, including a two-RBI double by Stoller that plated Parker and Kaden Shaffer.

Van Wert’s first two runs came in the first when Shaffer scored on an error and Turner Witten singled in Stoller.

Stoller, Luke Wessell and Parker each had three hits and Stoller finished with three RBIs.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Celina today.

Softball

Leipsic 6 Lincolnview 4

A four run second inning helped propel Leipsic to a 6-4 win over Lincolnview on Monday.

The Lady Lancers answered with three runs in the third to make it a 4-3 game, but the Vikings added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to secure the win.

Addysen Stevens and Zadria King each had two RBIs for Lincolnview, while Stevens and MaKayla Jackson each finished with two hits, including a double by Jackson.

Taylor Post struck out seven in four innings of work.

Lincolnview (4-2, 1-1 NWC) is slated to host Miller City on Wednesday.