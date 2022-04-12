YMCA working to help protect children

VW independent staff and submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County is participating in the Five Days of Action, April 18-22, a weeklong campaign to raise awareness and inspire adults to take action to protect children from sexual abuse.

It will include a variety of information on what to look for and prevent regarding child abuse. The information will be posted on the YMCA’s social media pages and website, and at the facility.

During the Five Days of Action, The YMCA of Van Wert County will be engaging these critical steps of prevention, Know. See. Respond., that will help adults better protect children. When adults know how abuse happens, see the warning signs, and respond quickly to prevent abuse, they foster a culture of child abuse prevention.

“The children of Van Wert have the right to a happy and safe childhood, and it’s our responsibility as adults and organizations to stand up to protect that right,” said Kevin Morrison, YMCA of Van Wert County Membership and Marketing Director. “By joining in the Five Days of Action’s Know. See. Respond. campaign, we hope to inspire other organizations and members of our community to create safe spaces that protect children from sexual abuse.”

Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443 or visiting www.vwymca.org.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.

The YMCA of Van Wert County, with support from the YMCA Champions for Child Protection, YMCA of the USA, Darkness to Light, Redwoods Group Foundation, Monique Burr Foundation for Children, and American Camp Association, have made materials available to help adults learn more about preventing child sexual abuse.

For more information about preventing child sexual abuse, visit www.fivedaysofaction.org.

Materials are derived from YMCA of the USA’s “Know. See. Respond.” copyrighted in 2020.

Child sexual abuse statistics, provided by Darkness to Light:

• One in ten children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday.

• 90 percent of child sexual abuse victims know their abuser.

• Approximately 30 percent of children who are sexually abused are abused by family members.

• 60 percent of child sexual abuse victims never tell anyone.

• False reports are rare. Research shows that only four to eight percent of child sexual abuse reports are fabricated.

What to do if you believe a child is being abused:

• You do not need to have proof that abuse is occurring to make a report, only reasonable suspicion. Reasonable suspicion means that you have witnessed maltreatment or boundary violations, either in the child or adult, or both. Or, you have received a disclosure from a child about abuse, neglect, or boundary violations towards them.

• Child sexual abuse reports should be made to the police and/or state child protective services.

• Contact the Darkness to Light Helpline at 866.FOR.LIGHT or text LIGHT to 741741 to have questions answered by trained counselors at no charge.