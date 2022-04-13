Learning a roundabout…

Members of the public had the opportunity to learn more about Van Wert County’s first ever roundabout during an open house held Tuesday afternoon in the Vantage Career Center parking lot. The collaborative effort between Vantage, ODOT, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Army National Guard included a makeshift roundabout made up of safety cones and golf carts, which allowed those in attendance to practice navigating and learn proper protocol. Full construction of the roundabout at US 127/224/Marsh Road intersection just north of the Van Wert city limits is scheduled to begin in late May or early June and should be complete by mid-to-late August. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent