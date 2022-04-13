Good Friday…

Holy Week is a special time in Van Wert. As we believe in the power of musical opportunities, we highly recommend attending the Van Wert Community Wide Ecumenical Good Friday Service at Van Wert United Methodist Church in downtown Van Wert. This Van Wert tradition for over 70 years will continue this Good Friday.

The procession of the cross will start at 11:45 a.m. at the YWCA on Cherry Street. Anyone wishing to participate should gather by 11:45 a.m. at the YWCA. The cross will be carried down Main Street to Jefferson Street and then into the sanctuary of First UM Church. The service is set to begin at 12:05 p.m.



This community collaboration includes nine pastors representing 11 congregations. There will be musical offerings by a community choir, the vocal ensemble, “In Spiritu”, musicians, dancers and dramatists all telling the story of Good Friday from the birth of Jesus being foretold to Mary until His crucifixion & burial. Local artists Grace Spieles as Mary and Noah Krites will perform a liturgical dance as the choir sings Joseph Martin’s “Pieta” with Kristen Gillespie playing flute and Scott Turner on the Noehren pipe organ. A dramatization of Luke 22: 66-71/Luke 23 will also be given along with the music being interspersed with scripture, prayer, and testimony given by Pastor Thomas Emery.



All are welcome to attend and continue this Van Wert Good Friday tradition. And the goodness does not end there.

Gospel artists Brotherly Love will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Good Friday. Photo provided

Friday night, The Niswonger Performing Arts Center will feature the Gaither Music Group, known as Brotherly Love, a collaboration of acclaimed gospel artists Jimmy Fortune, Bradley Walker, Mike Rogers, and Ben Isaacs. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with live lobby entertainment.

Fortune/Walker/Rogers/Isaacs crosses country, bluegrass, and Gospel boundaries. Each member of the group brings a wealth of experience to the Gaither Music Group project. Fortune rose to fame as a member of the Statler Brothers and penned some of their biggest hits (“Elizabeth,” “Too Much on My Heart”) before forging a successful solo career when the quartet retired. Walker is a Dove Award-winning artist with a strong following in country, gospel, and bluegrass. Isaacs has performed with his mother and sisters for years as the Grammy-nominated group The Isaacs. Formerly with the legendary Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Rogers is one of the most highly respected musicians in bluegrass music.

The Quartet is looking forward to getting to know our Niswonger guests by signing autographs and providing photo opportunities in the lobby after the conclusion of the concert. Tickets for the concert are available at vanwertlive.com.

This Friday is sure to be so good in Van Wert from beginning to end. We warmly welcome you to praise and worship with us.