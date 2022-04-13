Celina uses big 5th to beat Van Wert

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It was the second loss in as many days as No. 11 Van Wert fell to Celina 9-2 at Russell Fisher Field on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs led 2-0 after Zach Greber singled home Quinn Andrew, then Greber scored on a sacrifice fly in the first, but the Cougars scored a run in the second and another in the third to tie the game 2-2. Damon McCracken knocked in Luke Wessell with an RBI single in the second, then Ethan Rupert doubled in TJ Stoller, who also doubled, in the third.

After a scoreless fourth, Celina (5-3, 2-1 WBL) plated five runs to boost the lead to 7-0, then the Bulldogs added two more in the seventh. Four of the five runs came with two outs in the fifth, including an RBI double by Brady Steinbrunner and RBI singles by Greber, Dylan Fiester and Jack Hassen.

Ethan Rupert swings and makes contact with the ball during Tuesday’s game against Celina. Rupert finished with a double and an RBI. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“We had the same number of hits and walks, but they were able to take advantage of some of our mistakes and strung four or five hits together with two outs in the fifth to go from a tie game to 7-2,” Van Wert head coach Charlie Witten said. “They did the little things a lot better than we did tonight and I think that was the biggest difference in the game.”

With two outs, Van Wert (4-2, 1-1 WBL) loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh with a double by AJ Proffitt, a walk by Kaden Shaffer and an error that allowed Stoller to get on, but the game ended with a strikeout.

Fiester pitched a complete game and allowed seven hits while striking out six and walking three. He also had a hit and an RBI and scored a pair of runs. Greber and Alstaetter each had two hits for the Bulldogs.

Stoller pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking three. Turner Witten pitched the remainder of the game and gave up a hit.

Van Wert is scheduled to play at No. 2 Defiance at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Box score

Celina 200 050 2 – 9

Van Wert 011 000 0 – 2

Celina (ab-r-h-rbi): Quinn Andrew 2-2-0-0; Zach Greber 4-2-2-2; Dylan Feister 3-2-1-1; Zander Jones 4-0-1-1; Jack Hassen 3-1-1-1; Carter Alstaetter 4-1-2-2; Max Baumstark 2-0-0-0; Brady Steinbrunner 4-1-1-1; Blayn Aller 2-0-0-0

Van Wert (ab-r-h-rbi): Kaden Shaffer 3-0-0-0; TJ Stoller 4-1-1-1; Ethan Rupert 4-0-1-1; Turner Witten 3-0-1-0; Luke Wessell 2-1-0-0; Damon McCracken 3-0-1-1; Brylen Parker 3-0-1-0; Ethan Mooney 2-0-0-0; Blake Boyher 1-0-0-0; Travis Francis 1-0-1-0; AJ Proffitt 1-0-1-0