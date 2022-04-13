Numerous hearings held in local Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

13 people were arraigned on various charges during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Trenton Eckelbarger, 29, of Bluffton, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine, both first degree felonies; aggravated drug trafficking and aggravated possession of drugs, both second degree felonies; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree, and aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl compound, both fifth degree felonies. All of the charges contain a specification for forfeiture of $6,791 cash. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or commercial surety with a waiver of extradition. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27.

Donald Lewis, 58, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to trespass in habitation, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with electronic house arrest and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 4.

Garick Hough, 30, of Ohio City, pleaded not guilty to violating a civil protection order, a felony of the fifth degree. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety and Hough was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 20.

Jessica Freitag, 33, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and possession of drug abuse instruments, a second degree misdemeanor. She was released on a surety bond, pending an 8 a.m. May 4 pretrial hearing.

William Jenkins, 43, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl compound, a fifth degree felony. He was released on surety bond and a pretrial hearing was set for 8 a.m. May 4.

Stefan Dirham, 29, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of breaking and entering, felonies of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond with the condition to not be at 185 Burt Street or at Alliance Automation. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. May 4.

Kramer Burkhead, 26, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of breaking and entering, fifth degree felonies. Released on surety bond with the condition to not be at 185 Burt Street or at Alliance Automation. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 4.

Cory Spencer, 39, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both third degree felonies. He was released on surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 4.

John Duer, 29, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 4.

Timothy Schlatman, 40, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 4.

Malcolm Oliver, 25, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to trespass in a habitation, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pretrial hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20.

James Adam Vibbert, 24, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. May 4.

Christopher Runyon, 46, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony and illegal conveyance of drugs into a government facility, a third degree felony. He was released on surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. May 4.

Two people appeared before Judge Martin Burchfield for bond violations.

Jeremy Lindeman, 40, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation as required. A new bond set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20.

Rickey Shupe, Jr., 41, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing a drug test and failing to report to probation and to court hearings. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 11.

During that hearing, Shupe entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with criminal trespass, a fourth degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 30 days jail with credit for 13 days served and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.