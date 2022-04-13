Riedel raises over $400K for campaign

Submitted information

DEFIANCE — State Representative Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) announced that his campaign for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District raised $415,000 during the first quarter of 2022.

“I’m humbled by the overwhelming support of voters from across Ohio,” Reidel said.

Riedel is running against three others seeking the GOP nomination. The winner of the race will go up against longtime Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur of Toledo in the November general election.