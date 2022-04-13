Van Wert, Crestview post softball wins

VW independent sports

Van Wert and Crestview each picked up softball wins on Tuesday and the two teams are scheduled to square off today, weather permitting.

Van Wert 11 Celina 10

A seventh inning RBI single by Sydnee Savage scored Alexis Gearhart and gave Van Wert an 11-10 win over Celina at Jubilee Park on Tuesday.

Carlee Young and Savage each scored runs in the first, then Emilee Phillips scored on an error in the third, giving the Lady Cougars a 3-0 lead. However, Celina answered with three runs to tie the game 3-3 going into the fourth.

Gearhart scored on an error in the fourth but Celina added three runs to take a 6-4 lead. Phillipa doubled in Savage in the fifth, then Phillips was forced home when Brenna Bollenbacher was hit by a pitch, tying the game 6-6. A single by Lauren McHugh scored Emma Kennedy to make it 7-6 but the Bulldogs again answered with three runs, including a two run home run by Karissa Fredrick to take a 9-7 lead.

Kennedy doubled in Savage and Phillips and tied the game 9-9 in the sixth, then Kennedy scored on an error to make it 10-9. Celina finished with five errors in the game.

Savage and Phillips each had two hits and scored three runs, while Kennedy finished with two RBIs.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Crestview today.

Crestview 7 Bluffton (IN) 3

CONVOY — Olivia Heckler struck out 11 and Crestview defeated Bluffton (IN) 7-3 in a hastily assembled game on Tuesday.

The Lady Knights (7-1) were scheduled to play at Spencerville but the game was canceled due to field conditions there. A short time later, the Tigers agreed to come to Convoy.

Lexi Parrish had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run for Crestview, while Rylee Miller and Zoey Miller each had a pair of hits. Katelyn Castle scored three runs.

Crestview is scheduled to play at Van Wert today.