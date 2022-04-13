Van Wert schedules 2022 brush pickup

VW independent staff

The City of Van Wert will begin its brush pickup program for 2022 on Monday, May 16. Brush should be out by 7 a.m. on that date and two others, Monday, June 27, and Monday, August 22.

Brush should be placed curbside but not near poles or trees.

City crews will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than ten feet long, and the city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor.

Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up and the city will not pick up leaves during brush pickup.