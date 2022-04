Courthouse, Annex, SWMD offices to close

VW independent staff

The Van Wert County Commissioners have announced the Van Wert County Courthouse, Annex, and Solid Waste Management District (recycling facility) will close at 12 p.m. Friday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday.

Curbside recycling will go on as normally scheduled, but the drive-thru will close at 12 p.m.