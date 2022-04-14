Habitat for Humanity to hold seminar

Submitted information

Habitat For Humanity of Van Wert County will host a financial education seminar at 7 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Grace Bible Church, 603 Airport Ave., Van Wert.

The seminar is open to the public and is geared to low and moderate income households who are interested in being partner families with Habitat.

Topics will include:

Basic budgeting and savings.

Things to consider when buying a house: role of the realtor, the mortgage process, what is escrow, and what to expect at the closing.

How does a family become a partner family with Habitat?

Funding for the seminar is provided by a grant from Flagstar Bank. Habitat For Humanity of Van Wert County is an United Way agency.

For more information can contact Habitat For Humanity of Van Wert County at habitatvw@gmail.com.