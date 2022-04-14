Lincolnview sweeps Paulding tri-meet

VW independent sports

PAULDING — Lincolnview easily won Tuesday’s tri-meet against Paulding and Continental won their meets easily last night against Paulding and Continental. The boys won with 119 team points, compared to 35 for Paulding and 21 for Continental, while Lady Lancers won with 91.5 points, followed by Continental (43.5) and Paulding (24).

Of note, Lincolnview’s Sydney King won the pole vault and broke her own school record with a vault of 8’ 1”.

Other first place finishers for Lincolnview included Cheyenne Pohlman, discus, 91-6: Lauren Jones, long jump, 13.6-5; McKayla Blankemeyer, 100 meter hurdles, 18.18; Emma Hatcher, 100 meter dash, 14.07; Lindsey Hatcher, 300 meter hurdles, 54.72; Olivia Snyder, 15:14.50. The 4×100, 4×400 and 4×800 relays all placed first as well.

Individual event winners for the boys included Steven Smith, shot put (38-11.75) and discus (107-00); Daegan Hatfield, high jump (6-0) and 400 meter dash (53.37); Jackson Robinson, 1600 meter run, 4:55.69; Cody Ricker, 300 meter hurdles, 44.63; Conner Baldauf, 2:13.47; Kreston Tow, 3200 meter run, 10:50.75, and Kohen Cox, 200 meter dash, 25.22. The 4×200, 4×400, and 4×800 relays also placed first.

Full results can be found here.