VW Cougar boys dominate tri-meet

VW independent sports

Van Wert easily outdistanced Celina and Crestview to win the boys’ side of Tuesday’s tri-meet at Van Wert High School.

The 4×800 relay team of Owen Scott, Gage Springer, Bobby Spath and Rylan Miller enjoyed a first place finish with a time of 9:08.72, while the 4×200 team of Connor Pratt, Nate Phillips, Nate Jackson and Trey Laudick posted a six-second victory with a time of 1:34.48.

The 4×100 team of Keldyn Bill, Laudick, Gage Stemen and Jackson won with a time of 46.15 and the 4×400 team of Jackson, Phillips, Springer and Pratt blazed to a win with a time of 3:39.61.

Other first place finishers for the Cougars included:

Ty Jackson, 110 meter hurdles, 17.24

Keldyn Bill, 100 meter dash, 12.03

Gage Wannemacher, 1600 meter run, 4:57.53

Connor Pratt, 400 meter run, 51.41

Gage Stemen, 300 meter hurdles, 44.29; high jump, 18-08

Gage Springer, 800 meter run, 2:07.83

Trey Laudick, 200 meter dash, 23.85

Hunter Sherer, 3200 meter run, 10:51.58

Logan Dotson, shot put, 49-03.75

Nate Phillips, high jump, 6-00

Crestview’s top finishers were the 4×100 team of Dru Nielson, Nasir Easterling, Jaret Harting, Rontae Jackson (second, 46.99); Paul Adams, shot put, (second, 125-09.50), and Easterling and Jackson, high jump (second, 5-10).

As team, the Cougars finished with 95 points followed by Celina (60) and Crestview (20).

On the girls’ side, Crestview’s Addyson Dowler won the 100 meter dash (13.60), followed by Van Wert’s Sofi Houg (13.96).

The Lady Cougar 4×200 relay team of Kendra Deehring, Macy Johnson, Danesha Branson and Houg won with a time of 1:51.56, and Houg won the 200 meter dash (28.32). Mia Rager won the long jump (15-07).

Celina finished with 111 team points, followed by Van Wert (41) and Crestview (23).

Full results can be found at https://www.baumspage.com/track/vanwert/041222/2022/Results%202022.htm.