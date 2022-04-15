Cougars win O-G meet; girls finish 5th

VW independent sports

OTTAWA — Another meet, another first place finish for the Van Wert boys’ track team, as the Cougars won the competitive nine team Ottawa-Glandorf Gold Medal Meet on Thursday.

Nate Jackson, Nate Phillips, Connor Pratt and Trey Laudick won the 4×400 meter relay at the O-G Gold Medal Meet on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Jeff Pratt

Van Wert finished with 99 team points, compared to 94 for runner-up Bluffton.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Trey Laudick, Nate Phillilps, Nate Jackson and Connor Pratt won with a time of 3:32.06.

Pratt also won the 400 meter dash (51.79).

Runner-up finishes for the Cougars included Logan Dotson, shot put, 48-09.50; the 4×800 meter relay team (Gage Wannemacher, Laudick, Gage Springer, Hunter Sherer), 8:34.97; Wannemacher, 1600 meter run, 4:49.53; Springer, 800 meter run, 2:05.62; Laudick, 200 meter dash, 23.43.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Cougars finished fifth out of nine teams, with 44 points. Ottawa-Glandorf took first place with 127 team points, followed by Liberty-Benton (111).

The 4×200 relay team of Kendra Deehring, Macy Johnson, Danesha Branson and Sofi Houg finished as the runner-up with a time of 1:52.55. Houg finished second in the 400 meter dash (1:02.55) and the 200 meter dash (27.23).

Full results can be found here.

Van Wert will return to Ottawa-Glandorf for a Western Buckeye League quad meet with the Titans, Kenton and Wapakoneta on Tuesday.