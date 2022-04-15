DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS – Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 by his personal physician.

According to his office, DeWine has been experiencing mild symptoms such as a runny nose, head ache, body aches, and a sore throat. Earlier on Friday,DeWine received a monoclonal antibody treatment and is in quarantine.

First Lady Fran DeWine is experiencing no symptoms and has tested negative.

DeWine and Mrs. DeWine are fully vaccinated, each having received the two-dose vaccination and a booster shot.