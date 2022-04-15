Gloria M. (Mohr) Fast

Gloria M. (Mohr) Fast, 86, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:09 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Van Wert.

She was born on July 8, 1935, in Van Wert, the daughter of Carl and Dorothy (Webb) Mohr, who both preceded her in death. She married William C. Fast, August 29, 1954, and he preceded her in death on August 17, 2020.

Gloria Fast

Gloria retired in 1984 as an elementary education teacher.

Gloria was a member of the First Baptist Church in Van Wert, Paulding Camp of Gideon’s International, Daughter’s of the American Revolution (D.A.R.), National Society Daughters of the War of 1812 and the Ohio Genealogy Society.

Surviving are her children, Jeanne Fast of Findlay, Kenneth (Patti) Fast of Van Wert and Paul (Kim) Fast of Lynchburg, Virginia; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brothers, Byron (Janet) Mohr and Gary (Carol) Mohr, both of Van Wert, and sisters, Joan Stripe and Janice (Dean) Lichtensteiger, both of Van Wert.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Mohr and a sister, Beverly Zimmerman.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at First Baptist Church, Van Wert, with John Rager, officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow at the church. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Private interment will be in Mohr Cemetery, Van Wert County.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Paulding County Camp of Gideon’s International or to Community Health Professionals Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.