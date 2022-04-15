Hickory Sticks open…

The YMCA of Van Wert County has announced that Hickory Sticks Golf Club on US 127, Van Wert, is now open for the 2022 season, complete with new additions including three new golf simulators. The YMCA thanked around 50 volunteers, including members of the Van Wert High School wrestling team (pictured above), for their help in getting the course by picking up sticks, leaves, and putting golf equipment out on the course. Disc and soccer golf are also offered at Hickory Sticks. Photo submitted