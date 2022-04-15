New Exalted Ruler…

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently installed their new officers for the 2022-2023 lodge year. Patricia J. Mathew was installed as the new Exalted Ruler for Van Wert Lodge. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks are known for their promotion of Americanism, drug abuse education and support of youth activities and the nation’s veterans. The Elks are second to the U.S. government in providing scholarships each year to students. The major project for the Ohio Elks is the treatment of cerebral palsy. Pictured, left to right are: New Exalted Ruler Patricia Mathew, Installing Officer Past Exalted Ruler Louis A. Crow and outgoing Exalted Ruler Shane Mills. Photo submitted