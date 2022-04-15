Van Wert Easter Egg Hunt is tomorrow

Submitted information

The Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department’s annual free Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16. If weather is an issue, a drive-thru event will take place instead.

The hunt will take place on the Smiley Park baseball diamonds. Children ages infant to 10 years are invited to join the fun. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance and some special prizes will also be given out along with thousands of eggs filled with candy.

Each participant should bring their own basket or bag to collect eggs.