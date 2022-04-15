Veterans Hall of Fame seeking nominations

VW independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS – The deadline for submitting nominations for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is nearing and OVHF wants to hear from those who know former service members who are excelling and making a difference in society.

Originated in 1992, the Hall of Fame recognizes those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and continue to contribute to their communities, state, and nation through exceptional acts of volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service, or philanthropy.

To be considered, the veteran must meet the following criteria:

Be a past or current Ohio resident.

Have received an honorable discharge.

Be of good moral character.

Each year, the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame inducts up to 20 veterans based on recommendations from an Executive Committee of veterans from throughout the state and approval from the Governor of Ohio. Last year, the Hall of Fame inducted the Class of 2021 in a series of regional ceremonies due to the ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. A traditional in-person ceremony is planned for this fall.

The deadline to submit nomination forms for consideration for the 2022 class of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is June 1. More information can be found here.

