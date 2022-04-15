VW independent baseball, softball recap

VW independent sports

Baseball

Crestview 2 Columbus Grove 1

CONVOY — Carson Hunter gave up just two hits and Mason Speith scored on a sixth inning RBI single by Parker Speith, giving Crestview a 2-1 win over Columbus Grove on Thursday.

Hunter, who struck out the side in the top of seventh, fanned 10 and walked three as the Knights improved to 4-1 (1-1 NWC). Columbus Grove dropped to 5-2 (1-1 NWC).

Crestview took a 1-0 lead in the third when Ayden Lichtensteiger singled and drove in Parker Speith. Columbus Grove tied the game in the fifth when Shep Halker’s RBI single scored Trey Sautter.

The Knights will host Ottoville at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Defiance 10 Van Wert 0 (five innings)

DEFIANCE — No. 2 Defiance no-hit No. 11 Van Wert and the Bulldogs went on to defeat the Cougars 10-0 in five innings on Thursday.

David Jimenez struck out four and walked one and Jayden Jerger finished with a pair of hits, three RBIs and two runs scored for Defiance (8-0, 3-0 WBL).

Van Wert (4-3, 1-2 WBL) will play at Kalida at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Softball

Van Wert 7 Defiance 4

DEFIANCE – Van Wert scored five runs in the second then added two more in the sixth and the Lady Cougars defeated Defiance 7-4 on Thursday.

Alexis Gearhart and Abby Marbaugh had RBI hits in the second and Carlee Young had a two-RBI single in the sixth.

Gearhart and Emilee Phillips each had two hits and Phillips struck out six on the mound.

Van Wert (3-5, 3-0 WBL) will play a doubleheader at Coldwater starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Lincolnview 25 Lima Central Catholic 0 (five innings)

Lincolnview took full advantage of nine Lima Central Catholic errors and the Lady Lancers cruised by the Thunderbirds 25-0 in five innings on Thursday.

In addition, Lincolnview pounded out 18 hits, and Sydney Fackler and Kendall Bollenbacher teamed up to hold the visitors to just one hit.

The Lady Lancers led 10-0 after the first inning and 18-0 after three. The final seven runs came in the fourth inning.

Addysen Stevens and Heather Beair each finished with three hits, while Zada Walker had a home run and a team high four RBIs. Bollenbacher and Makayla Jackson each scored three runs.

Lincolnview (5-2) is scheduled to play at the Crestview quad with Celina and Ridgemont at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Crestview 10 Columbus Grove 6

CONVOY — Crestview led 5-0 after three innings then added three insurance runs in the sixth for a 10-6 victory over Columbus Grove on Thursday.

Michaela Lugabihl had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs, while Megan Mosier, Olivia Heckler and Ali Sawmiller each drove in a pair of runs. Crestview finished with 11 hits and Heckler earned the win on the mound.

Columbus Grove was plagued by seven errors.

The Lady Knights (9-1, 2-0 NWC) will host Lincolnview, Celina and Ridgemont at 12 p.m. Saturday.