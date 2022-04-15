VW Service Club names 5 R.K. Thompson girl finalists

R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance girl finalists for 2022 include (clockwise, from top left): Kaylei Cavinder, Grace Dowler, Tiana Groves, Brooklyn Laukhuf and Carlee Young.

VW independent staff and submitted information

Five local girls have been selected for the 2022 R.K. Thompson Self Reliance Award, according to Breanne Sudduth, Keri McClure and Anthony Adams, co-chairpersons of the Van Wert Service Club’s selection committee.

The program provides cash awards to seniors of Van Wert County high schools who best exhibit the trait of self-reliance. These awards are designed to seek out and honor the student who does the best with what she has.

This year’s girl finalists include: Kaylei Cavinder, daughter of Robin Cavinder; Grace Dowler, daughter of Bruce and Ruth Dowler; Tiana Groves, daughter of Dezmond Groves and Amber O’Dell; Brooklynn Laukhuf, daughter of Jeremy and Cristi Laukhuf and Carlee Young, daughter of Kelley Young.

Ms. Cavinder is a senior at Van Wert High School where she is a member of the Concert Choir and a Renaissance Gold Card Holder. She is an active member of LifeHouse Church where she attends the high school youth group in addition to volunteering with two-year-olds and leading a group of middle school students. She is also a 15-year performer for Kim Hohman’s Danceworks.

After graduation Ms. Cavinder plans to attend Rhodes State College majoring in early childhood education. Work history includes a C.E.O. internship with the Van Wert kindergarten as well as nearly three years at the Orchard Tree restaurant.

Ms. Dowler is a senior at Van Wert High School where she serves as National Honor Society Secretary, Robotics Team administrator and soccer team captain while also holding leadership roles in the band, Beta Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is a member of First United Methodist Church participating in youth group and serving on the mission committee.

Following graduation, Ms. Dowler plans to attend Bowling Green State University pursuing a degree in middle childhood education. Work experience includes the YWCA summer food program and the Van Wert Parks Department.

Ms. Groves is a senior at Van Wert High School where she is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, Spanish Club, student council and Scarlett Squad. She also participates in the youth group at LifeHouse Church.

Following graduation, Ms. Groves plans to attend Rhodes State College with the goal of obtaining her radiographic imaging (ARRT) certification. Once obtained, she plans to continue her education at Saint Francis majoring in advanced medical imaging (AMI) and minoring in marketing. Work history includes a C.E.O. internship with Van Wert Health and the Van Wert County Foundation while also working at Walmart.

Ms. Laukhuf is a senior at Van Wert High School where she is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, student council, Spanish Club and FCA in addition to participating in the spring musical and cross country. Other activities include competitive dance at Dancer by Gina, First United Methodist youth group and volunteering with the Salvation Army and Project 216.

Following graduation, she plans to pursue a degree in biology with the ultimate goal of becoming a pediatrician. Work history includes experience with Vancrest Healthcare Center and the Creamery.

Ms. Young is a senior at Van Wert High School where she is a member of National Honor Society, German Club and concert choir. She also competes on the Cougar volleyball, basketball and softball teams. Volunteer activities include work with the Van Wert Humane Society and the Special Olympics.

Following graduation, Ms. Young plans to attend Bowling Green State University with the goal of earning a degree in physical therapy. Work experience includes time with Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Subway.