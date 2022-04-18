Cougars host Van Wert Tennis Invite

VW independent sports

Van Wert finished fourth at the competitive five-team Van Wert Tennis Invitational on Saturday.

The Cougars tallied 21 team points, behind Shawnee (35), Ottawa-Glandorf (28) and St. Marys Memorial (25). Wauseon finished fifth with 10 points.

Shawnee’s Gabe Burke finished as first singles champion, defeating Van Wert’s Jace Fast 6-2, 6-4 in the finals, while Shawnee’s Mason Stahl topped Sam Moonshower 6-0, 6-0 to take the second singles title.

In a round-robin format at third singles, Mac Davis (Shawnee) defeated Van Wert’s Keaton Foster 8-3. Ottawa-Glandorf’s Caleb Kuhlman then defeated Foster 8-3.

At first doubles, Van Wert’s Caleb Bledsoe and Devon Story lost to Shawnee’s Gabe Rutter and Salah Muhammad (8-0) to finish fifth, while Fletcher Smith and Kaedyn Swander were eliminated at second doubles after 8-7, 8-0 losses.

Van Wert will play at Bath today.