Crestview competes at Minster Invitational

VW independent sports

MINSTER — Crestview’s Jaret Harting finished second in the long jump, while Rontae Jackson placed third in the high jump at the Minster Memorial Invitational on Saturday.

They were Crestview’s two highest placers and the Knights finished eighth out of 16 teams.

Harting’s jump of 20-1 1/4 earned him a runner-up finish behind Jack Osborne of Versailles (21-3 1/4). Jackson’s jump of 5-8 was third behind Marion Local’s Tate Hess (6-0) and Coldwater’s Tyler Schwieterman (5-10). Jackson also placed fifth in the 100 meter dash (11.54).

The highest placer for the Lady Knights was Addyson Dowler, who finished fifth in the 100 meter dash (12.93).

Crestview is scheduled to return to action Tuesday at the Hicksville quad with the Aces, Antwerp and Continental.