5 boy finalists named for coveted R.K. Thompson Award

R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance boy finalists for 2022 are (clockwise, from top left): Trevon Barton, Evan Bowersock, Trey Laudick, David May and Jacob Sealscott.

VW independent staff and submitted information

Five area boys have been selected as finalists for the 2022 R.K. Thompson Self Reliance Award, according to Breanne Sudduth, Keri McClure and Anthony Adams, co-chairpersons of the Van Wert Service Club’s selection committee.

The program provides cash awards to Van Wert County High School seniors who best exhibit the trait of self-reliance. These awards are designed to seek out and honor the student who does the best with what he has.

This year’s boys finalists include: Trevon Barton, son of Paul Barton and Carrie Dunn; Evan Bowersock, son of Trey and Tonya Bowersock; Trey Laudick, son of Ben and Kimberly Laudick; David May, son of Dave and Pamela May, and Jacob Sealscott, son of Joshua and Andrea Sealscott.

Barton is a senior at Vantage Career Center by way of Crestview High School where he is a member of the football and wrestling teams while serving as President of the Unity for All Club. Other volunteer activities include work with the YMCA and the United Way Food Drive.

Following graduation, Baron plans to attend college majoring in criminology with the goal of taking the steps needed to become a US Marshal. He would also like to continue playing football at the collegiate level. Work experience includes the YMCA of Van Wert.

Bowersock is a senior at Lincolnview High School where he is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club and the bowling team while serving as Sentinel for FFA. he is a member of the Calvary Evangelical Youth Group, and does volunteer work with Calvary children’s ministries, Salvation Army, Farm Bureau, Kids Dream Day and serves on the Junior Fair Board.

Following graduation, Bowersock plans on attending Wright State University majoring in agriculture. Work experience includes time with Ag Credit and Agracola Farms.

Laudick is a senior at Van Wert High School where he is a member of National Honor Society Beta Club, Student Council, Service Pack while competing on the football, basketball and track teams. He is a member of the LifeHouse youth group in addition to leading a group of elementary boys. He is also engaged in the CEO program through a partnership with National Door and Trim and Edward Jones.

After graduation, Laudick plans on pursuing a degree in media communication with the goal fo becoming a sportscaster for ESPN. Work experience includes time with National Door and Trim and Laurie’s Naturescapes.

May is a senior at Lincolnview High School where he is a member of Beta Club, Spanish Club, the Spirit Squad and the varsity bowling team. Volunteer activities include work with the YWCA, Salvation Army and Marsh Foundation.

After high school, May plans to continue his education pursuing a degree in social work from the University of Findlay. Work experience includes the YWCA Summer Food Program, Lincolnview Latchkey, M&M RV and Ohio City Express.

Sealscott is a senior at Van Wert High School where he served as captain of the Cross Country squad. He is a member of the LifeHouse youth group in addition to leading a group of middle school boys. He is also engaged in the CEO program through a partnership with the Van Wert Fire Department.

Following graduation, Sealscott plans to attend Wright State working to pursue a degree while remaining engaged in the Church. Jacob is currently employee at Sycamore of Van Wert.