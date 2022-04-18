ODOT: Ohio traffic deaths down so far

VW independent staff and submitted information

The latest figures through the Ohio Department of Transportation show traffic deaths in Ohio are down 16 percent, a positive trend after being up 9.5 percent in December of last year.

According to Michelle May, ODOT’s highway safety program manager, 250 traffic deaths in Ohio were recorded through April 11, versus 298 during the same time period last year. Overall, travel in Ohio remains down seven percent from prepandemic levels, while truck travel is up 11 percent.

Trends revealed by the data:

Persistent level of deaths than before the pandemic involving unbelted drivers and passengers.

Speed-related deaths are significantly lower.

Intersection-related deaths are lower. This is contributed, in part, to $425 million in safety upgrades at 150 intersections throughout Ohio. Of those, 61 locations are completed and 40 are under construction this year.

Research conducted by AAA in February revealed those who increased their driving during the pandemic were more likely to report engaging in the following risky driving behaviors. The group noted in the study to have increased driving due to the pandemic were younger and disproportionately male: