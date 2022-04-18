Weekend roundup: baseball, softball

VW independent sports

Baseball

Lincolnview 7 Ottawa Hills 1

DEFIANCE — Lincolnview started fast and rolled to a 7-1 win over Ottawa Hills in the PBR Ohio Spring Classic at Defiance on Saturday. It was the fourth straight win for the Lancers (4-3).

Four of Lincolnview’s runs came in the first and all without the benefit of a hit. The Lancers scored on two passed balls, a walk and a sacrifice fly. Back-to-back second inning RBI doubles by Landon Price and Dane Ebel scored Brandon Renner and Price respectively and gave Lincolnview a 6-0 lead. Evan Miller scored on an error in the third to round out the scoring.

Price allowed five hits and struck out nine in five innings while Ebel fanned four in two innings.

Lincolnview will play at Spencerville today.

Crestview 11 Ottoville 1 (six innings)

OTTOVILLE — Crestview broke open close game with five runs in the fifth and fourth more in the six and the Knights defeated Ottoville 11-1 in six innings on Saturday.

Leading 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth, including two by hit batsmen and one via a walk. Nick Helt and Hunter Jones hit back-to-back run scoring singles as well to help increase the lead to 7-1. The Knights (5-1) scored on a passed ball, an error, a balk and an RBI single by Nate Lichtle in the fourth.

Ottoville’s lone run came in the fifth when Will Miller scored on an error.

Preston Kreischer pitched a complete game for the Knights and allowed just four hits while striking out seven and walking one.

Crestview will play at Bluffton today.

Kalida 5 Van Wert 2

KALIDA — The Cougars dropped their fourth straight game with a 5-2 loss at Kalida on Saturday.

Kaden Shaffer had two of Van Wert’s six hits, including a fourth inning RBI double that scored Luke Wessell.

Van Wert (4-4) is scheduled to play at Wayne Trace today.

Softball

Crestview 3 Ridgemont 0

Crestview 18 Celina 17

CONVOY — Crestview improved to 11-1 on the season with a 3-0 win over Ridgemont, then a wild 18-17 victory over Celina in a home quad on Saturday.

Katelyn Castle homered and drove in a pair of runs in the first game and Olivia Heckler picked up the win on the mound.

In the second game, Castle blasted a pair of home runs, while Michaela Lugabihl had a home run. Ali Sawmiller, Rylee Miller and Zoey Miller each had doubles for the Lady Knights. Castle, Sawmiller and Lexi Parrish each had three RBIs in the win.

Crestview will play at Bluffton today.

Lincolnview 11 Celina 3

Linconlview 28 Ridgemont 0 (five innings)

CONVOY — Lincolnview’s bats were active during Saturday’s 11-3 win over Celina, followed by a five inning, 28-0 win over Ridgemont.

In the first game, the Lady Lancers had 14 hits, including three by Makayla Jackson and two each by Kendall Bollenbacher, Zadria King and Andi Webb. King and Zada Walker each drove in a pair of runs while Jackman, Bollenbacher, Taylor Post, Webb and Braxton Sherrick. Sydney Fackler struck out nine.

In the second game, Sherrick had five hits, five RBIs and scored a pair of runs, while Post finished with five hits, five runs scored and two RBIs, while striking out eight. Jackman had four hits, including a home run, and three RBIs while Addysen Stevens finished with four hits and four runs scored. As a team, the Lady Lancers had 27 hits against Ridgemont and Lincolnview led 15-0 after the first inning.

The Lady Lancers (7-2) will play at Spencerville today.

Coldwater 3 Van Wert 0

Coldwater 9 Van Wert 1

COLDWATER — Van Wert dropped both games of a non-conference doubleheader, 3-0 and 9-1 at Coldwater on Saturday.

Game details were not available.

The Lady Cougars will play at Antwerp today.