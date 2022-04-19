Carving out time…

“I wish I had gotten tickets,” shared Mr. Shoulda Gone.

Michael Bolton will be at the NPAC this Sunday.

We hear it every day about the one that got away. Live entertainment is in the now. It’s raw and unexpected. Often unscripted and open to interpretation by the audience. Van Wert Live programs and presents the highest quality in entertainment on the Niswonger stage.

Last Friday, Jimmy Fortune, along with other storied multi-award-winning performers from Gospel and Bluegrass played to an eager house of fans. Our Niswonger fans loved them and Jimmy Fortune and the rest of Fortune/Walker/Rogers/Isaacs loved them right back by gifting an additional 30 minutes of music as the set list grew with each thunderous applause.

The group then stayed on an additional hour to sign autographs and mingle with their fans in the Grand Lobby. As is typically the case, social media was instantly abuzz with posts sharing the experience. A resounding number of responses to these exciting posts were “I wish I had gotten tickets.”

It’s totally understandable. Life gets hectic and the budget gets pinched. Annual sponsors, Central Insurance, Statewide Ford-Lincoln, and First Federal of Van Wert, understand the reality of ticket prices and generously support to drive ticket prices lower for our customers. It makes a difference, especially in these days. We appreciate their value of the live performing arts as it relates to quality of life in the region.

The time element is an elusive game. We all have the same amount of minutes in a day but it’s how we choose to invest them that differs. One thing is certain, the return on time invested in a concert experience will engage the senses and uplift the soul. So we encourage you to take time today before the next concert gets away to get your tickets to a musical adventure that is so good you will want to return.

Peter Noone

Grammy-Award winner Michael Bolton will perform at 7:30 p.m. this Sunday, April 24. Tickets remain for this bucket-list performance. Thanks to presenting sponsor Gary Taylor, you can save 25 percent off all Michael Bolton tickets by purchasing two or more at vanwertlive.com or by calling the box office from 10 AM – 3 PM. The discount ends on Friday. Special thanks to Gary Taylor for making this possible. He simply doesn’t want anyone to miss this unique opportunity to experience “Live” the treasure-trove of hits by this iconic artist, right here in Northwest Ohio.

Only two more Niswonger performances remain before we make our way to Feel Good Fridays in Fountain Park for a summer line-up that will keep you dancing into the night in downtown Van Wert. Blue Man Group On Tour is just a few tickets away from selling out on May 8.

Herman’s Hermits featuring Peter Noone, known for making women swoon, is selling fast for a May 13 performance, considering the wildly dedicated “Noonatic” Fan Group.

Avoid being the one who let a concert getaway. Live music keeps you feeling “A-Ok.” Be part of the audience bliss. It’s all too good to miss.