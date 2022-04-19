Crestview Bd. approves long list of hires

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Personnel matters were the main focus of Monday night’s Crestview Local Schools Board of Education meeting.

The board approved a lengthy list of personnel items, including a contract extension for Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf through July 31, 2024.

Amended administrative contracts were approved for Dave Bowen, high school principal; Lindsay Breese, director of curriculum/instruction; Penny Clark, food service director; Amy Eickholt, program services director; Austin Fleming, athletic administrator; Amy Gerardot, assistant treasurer; Trent Kreischer, middle school principal; Lori Orsbon, administrative assistant, and Jessica Schuette, elementary principal.

In addition, board members approved three year administrative contracts for Early Childhood Center Principal Casey Dowler, Meghan Lautzenheiser, assistant technology director, and Shane Leeth, technology coordinator.

Crestview will have four new teachers during the 2022-2023 school year. Pictured from left to right: Heather Hitchcock, middle school language arts; Luke Gerardot, elementary intervention specialist, and Hannah Merrill, preschool teacher. Not pictured is Kole Rolsten, middle school intervention specialist. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

One-year contracts were approved for Heather Hitchcock, middle school language arts teacher; Kole Rolsten, middle school intervention specialist; Luke Gerardot, elementary intervention specialist; Hannah Merrill, preschool teacher; Jeff Bagley, high school science; Danille Hancock, high school vocal music; Greg Rickard, elementary/middle computer teacher; Jim Wharton, middle school/high school physical education; Diane Wilson, middle school intervention specialist; Jessie Arnold, high school English; Macey Ashbaugh, preschool/special education; Aimee Bassett, high school math; Whitney Bollenbacher, speech language pathologist; Sydney Bowen, preschool teacher; Owen Pugh, bus driver and Diane Schrader, custodian.

Two-year contracts were approved for Lori Davies, part-time cook and custodian; Julia Germann, Cindy Schaffner,Sara Kahle, and Candy Smith, cooks; James Lautzenheiser, Jared Owens and Matt Perkins, bus drivers; Zoe Longstreth and Ethan Waddles, custodians; Melissa Miller, athletic department secretary; Robin Schumm, paraprofessional, and Sue Speaks, food service worker.

The board approved three-year contracts for Doug Etzler, high school intervention specialist; Nicole Kirkpatrick, middle school/high school art; Sara Pugh, kindergarten; Mitchell Rickard, elementary intervention specialist, Brook Staley, elementary teacher, and Grace Callow, high school Spanish.

Five-year contracts were approved for Adrienne Boroff, middle school intervention, and Craig Taylor, elementary teacher.

Continuing contracts were approved for Kristy Bagley, middle school science; Deb Call, Katlyn Kraner, elementary teachers; Lisa Etzler, middle school math; Colby Kuhn, Title I teacher; Ben Schamp, high school/middle school physical education; Mandy Couts, cook, Heidi Hicks, custodian and Heather McClure, paraprofessional.

Jim Wharton was approved as high school summer driver’s education teacher.

Supplemental contracts will be approved during the May board meeting.