Crestview Bd. OKs deal, hears from spelling bee champ

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Spelling bee champion Lainey Gardner talks with Crestview Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer (right) and the school board about preparing for national competition in Washington D.C. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

CONVOY — Crestview teachers and support staff have a new three year contract in place.

The deal between the Crestview Board of Education and the Crestview Employees Association was ratified during Monday night’s school board meeting. The contract runs from July 1 through June 30, 2025. According to Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf, it includes annual raises of three percent for certified staff (teachers) and annual raises of 4.5 percent for classified staff members, including secretaries, bus drivers and custodians.

“The conversations that occurred during negotiations were respectful of both sides’ interests and provided a positive outcome for our employees,” Mollenkopf said.

The board heard from seventh grader Lainey Gardner, the winner of the Van Wert County Spelling Bee in February and the Northwest Ohio Spelling Bee held at Owens Community College in March.

She won an all-expenses paid trip to the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. Memorial Day weekend. She’s the first ever Crestview student to advance to national competition and she explained how she’s preparing for the next level.

“I have someone reading off of a spelling list for me then I attempt to spell the word,” Gardner explained. “If I get it wrong I’d have it circled then I would have someone read off all the ones that are circled until I’m able to get them right.”

She added her mother, Rachel, is usually the one who reads off the words and she said the biggest hurdle is overcoming nerves while on stage.

The board approved the proposed list of graduates for the Class of 2022, and board members gave approval for an overnight FFA trip to Columbus for the Ohio FFA State Convention May 5-6.

Board members approved the updated five-year financial forecast, with Treasurer Ashley Whetsel calling it a “snapshot in time.”

In other business board learned:

Parent/student handbooks for the 2022-2023 school year will be presented for approval at the May board meeting.

In conjunction with Lincolnview and Sylvan Learning, an ACT prep course will be offered to all juniors and seniors May 27 and 31, June 1-3 and June 6-10.

The Crestview Driving School will offer driver education classes June 1-3 and 6-8.

High school credit recovery classes will be offered June 1-29.

The Early Childhood Center and Crestview Elementary will offer summer school for qualifying students June 6-30.

The board also accepted a $2,000 donation from Janet Lichtensteiger Kelly to be used for a senior scholarship.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be 6 p.m. Monday, May 16, in the multi-purpose room. A reception for retiring employees will be held at 5:30 p.m.