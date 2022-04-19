The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Apr. 19, 2022

First Lady DeWine now has COVID-19

VW independent news

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine provided the following updates regarding his and First Lady Fran DeWine’s health following Governor DeWine’s COVID-19 diagnosis last week.

  • Governor DeWine continues to have mild symptoms which have not worsened since his announcement last week.
  • First Lady Fran DeWine has now been diagnosed with COVID-19 by her personal physician. She is experiencing symptoms similar to the Governor’s.
  • First Lady DeWine has received a monoclonal antibody treatment.
  • Both Governor and First Lady DeWine continue to quarantine at home pursuant to guidelines.

POSTED: 04/19/22 at 3:34 am. FILED UNDER: News