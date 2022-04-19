Mobile food pantry to be held April 26

Submitted information

West Ohio Food Bank will be distributing shelf stable food and produce at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds Tuesday, April 26, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. or until food is gone.

This mobile food drive will be a drive-thru only event via the Balyeat Road entrance. You must have valid photo identification in order to receive food, only two households per vehicle and must be at least 18 years of age.

For more information, contact the United Way of Van Wert County at 419.238.6689.

West Ohio Food bank is a United Way of Van Wert County agency.