Random Thoughts: baseball and football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around the Cincinnati Reds, Crestview baseball and softball, Lincolnview baseball and softball and the USFL.

Cincinnati Reds

I’m what you’d call a casual Cincinnati Reds fan. I like to see them win and do well, except when they play the Cleveland Indi…er…Guardians.

However, all I can say is Reds fans and the team deserve better than this. I’m not quite sure how to describe what’s happened so far but here’s hoping things get straightened out quickly. If not, it’s going to be a very long season.

Crestview

Crestview is off to a great start in both softball and baseball.

As of Monday, the Lady Knights were 11-1 (2-0 NWC) while the Knights stood at 5-1.

Hopefully, Mother Nature will cooperate so they can continue their winning ways.

Lincolnview

After a slow start (0-3), it’s nice to see Lincolnview back on track.

The Lancers have won four straight and have climbed to No. 8 in Division IV in this week’s Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association poll.

Meanwhile, the Lady Lancers are scoring runs left and right, including 28 on Saturday and 25 in a game last week. That’s very impressive.

USFL

Like many people, I checked out the USFL over the weekend. The team names are the same as some of the 1980s USFL, which is nostalgic for people around my age. This time, the league doesn’t seem to want to compete with the NFL.

It was about what I expected. Not great, not bad, something to watch for football fans.

There’s TV backing and dollars, so there’s a chance this league will stick around for a little while but only time will tell.

Colin Kaepernick

I know it’s baseball season but former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick said he wants back in the NFL, even as a backup.

Who knows if the guy can play or not? He last played in 2016 and some felt he was average at best while others believe he can still play.

Perhaps I’m wrong, but I’m thinking teams aren’t interested simply because they don’t want the distraction or sideshow that goes with him. There could be more, much more, but it seems pretty apparent that’s at least one factor.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.