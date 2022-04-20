Ebel fans 16, Fishpaw wins 100th game

VW independent sports

SPENCERVILLE — Dane Ebel struck out 16 Spencerville batters and allowed just two hits and walked one, as Lincolnview topped the Bearcats 3-1 on Tuesday.

It was the fifth consecutive win for the Lancers (5-3, 3-0 NWC) and the 100th win for head coach Eric Fishpaw at Lincolnview.

Landon Price and Carson Fox scored in the first to give Lincolnview a 2-0 lead. Price scored again in the fourth when Caden Hanf was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, then Ebel scored on a fielder’s choice by Evan Miller.

Spencerville lone run came in the bottom of the second.

Price finished with two of Lincolnview’s six hits.

The Lancers will host Miller City today.