Eggerss Stadium hosting “Preserve the Pride” this Sunday

This Sunday’s Preserve the Pride event will feature all sorts of information about proposed renovations to Eggerss Stadium, should the May 3 bond issue be approved by voters in the Van Wert school district.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s the perfect opportunity to learn more about a proposed massive renovation project and for many, a chance to perhaps relive some old memories.

It’s also a chance to see firsthand exactly what will be done to historic Eggerss Stadium, if voters approve a 20-year bond issue to rehab and renovate. The issue is on the May 3 primary ballot.

This Sunday’s “Preserve the Pride” event will be held at the stadium from 2-4 p.m. rain or shine.

Former Van Wert standout (Class of 2002) and Ohio State Buckeye (2002-2006) Joel Penton will be the guest speaker and will talk about the stadium and Cougar Pride. Stadium tours will be offered during the event, along with videos, plans for use outside of football and free food. Superintendent Mark Bagley will be on hand to answer questions from those who attend the event.

“This is an excellent opportunity to see first hand exactly what renovations are planned while also touring the stadium observing current conditions,” campaign spokesman John White said.

The stadium was built in 1936 and has been home to countless football players and marching band members, 18 Western Buckeye League championship teams, 14 outright league titles and four co-championships, five playoff teams (1985, 1986, 2000, 2018 and 2020). The 2000 team finished as the Division III runner-up and the 2020 team won the Division IV state championship.

The list of proposed renovations includes concrete restoration of stadium infrastructure; widening aisles and the much needed addition of handrails; handicap seating and accessibility inside the stadium, and new, larger restrooms for both men and women under the stadium.

Plans also call for installing artificial turf, which would make Van Wert the fifth WBL school to have turf. Two other schools – Ottawa-Glandorf and Shawnee have announced plans to add turf as well.

Other proposed improvements include, but are not limited to: