ODOT to make U.S. 30 median changes

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will convert two intersections along U.S. 30 near the city of Van Wert to right-in and right-out movements as part of an effort to improve the overall safety of the U.S. 30 corridor.

Access across the divided highway at Dutch John Road will permanently close Monday, May 2. The U.S. 30 intersection with Liberty Union Road will be converted to right-in and right-out only in late summer or early fall, after the U.S. 127, U.S. 224 and Marsh Road roundabout project is completed.

“Traffic volumes on U.S. 30 have increased substantially over the last several decades which has led to an increase in crashes at these at-grade intersections,” ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Chris Hughes said. “This section of U.S. 30 has experienced some of the highest crash rates in northwest Ohio when compared to similar highways. By eliminating left-turn and through-movement conflict points we can greatly reduce the chances of the most serious types of crashes, such as T-bone or angled collisions.”

This Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 map shows the two pending median changes on U.S. 30 in Van Wert County.

The decision to close the medians at these locations was made as part of ODOT’s ongoing feasibility study covering all of U.S. 30 from Van Wert to the Indiana state line.

“While we continue to work with local officials and stakeholders to evaluate alternatives for the future of U.S. 30, the conversion of these two intersections to right-in and right-out only was identified as a short-term solution which could have a substantial impact on safety,” Hughes said. “In the mid-1990s U.S. 30 in this location averaged around 8,000 vehicles per day. Today, we see days where traffic exceeds 20,000 with a high percentage of commercial trucks. We simply cannot expect U.S. 30 to continue to operate safely and efficiently without making some modifications.”

On May 2, crews with the ODOT Van Wert County garage will begin the work of removing the pavement and updating the signage at the intersection with Dutch John Road. Traffic on U.S. 30 will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for approximately one week.

Major construction of a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road will begin in June. During this phase of the project, traffic will be detoured and the median at-grade crossings at the following intersections will temporarily close for the duration of the detour: U.S. 30/Boroff Road and U.S. 30/Mendon Road.