Robert E. Crider

Robert E. Crider, 71, of Delphos, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his residence.

He was born November 7, 1950, to C. William “Bill” and Jessie (Nelson) Crider, who both preceded him in death. He was a 1969 graduate of Mendon Union High School.

He is survived by his wife, Deb (Martin) Crider of Delphos; his children, Michael (Doug McMillen) Crider of Belle Center, Julie (Brian) Tinnel of Van Wert, and Sean (Deb) Crider of Rockford; his stepchildren, Amber Worl of Delphos and Lacy Teman of Delphos; siblings, Carol (Willis) Watts of Marion, David (Judy) Crider of Mendon, Linda Burden of Venedocia, and Peg (Rick) Hesse of Mendon, and several grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher A. Crider; a brother, Richard Crider; a sister, Sally Crider Miller; a brother-in-law, John Burden; a granddaughter, Zoe Crider, and a step-grandson Chase Miller.

Bob was a tool and die maker at Hayes Albion, Stolley, and PSI. He was an avid Buckeye fan, enjoyed camping and working on cars.

A memorial of life dinner will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Mendon United Methodist Church, 105 East Market St., Mendon, put on by his family.

Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos, is assisting with the arrangments.